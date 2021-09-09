Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Macy’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

