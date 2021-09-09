Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 172,105 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $72,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average is $136.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.88 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

