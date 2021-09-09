Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 451,961 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,961 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $47,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.18. 233,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,285. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94.

