Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 6,967 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $39,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,987. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.