MAG Silver’s (MAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$22.50 price target on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.22.

TSE MAG traded down C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 60,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,328. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.55. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,734,562.56.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

