Maincoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,655.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $10,655.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

