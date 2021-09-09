Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Trading Down 3.2%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF)’s share price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

