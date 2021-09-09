Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total transaction of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00.

FB stock opened at $377.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

