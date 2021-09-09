Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. The company has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

