Masari (MSR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $998.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $742,823.15 and approximately $998.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Masari has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,753.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.86 or 0.07456987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.09 or 0.01438320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00391759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00126151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.84 or 0.00567909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.81 or 0.00556913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00338079 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.