Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Volume Tops $32,758.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $195,644.95 and approximately $32,758.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,467.25 or 0.07420219 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.