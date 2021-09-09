Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Cap of $12.64 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $12.64 million and $760,667.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00395324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

