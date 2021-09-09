Maxim Group Boosts Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target to $42.00

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s previous close.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

NASDAQ ESEA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.10. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $182.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at about $733,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 12,595.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the second quarter worth about $294,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.