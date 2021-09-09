MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.61 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93. The firm has a market cap of £9.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

MC Mining Company Profile (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

