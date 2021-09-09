McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.25

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.25 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.08). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 17,377 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of McKay Securities in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of McKay Securities in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.83.

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

