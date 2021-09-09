Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

