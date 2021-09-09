Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xerox by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 521,491 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Xerox by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Xerox by 919.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 34,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Xerox by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

