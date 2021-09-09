Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $610,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

SBA Communications stock opened at $368.58 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.98 and its 200 day moving average is $307.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 153.58 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

