Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 106.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.83.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

