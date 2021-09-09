Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

