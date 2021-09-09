Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,551,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

