Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.65. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $268.03. 20,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,196. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.84 and a 200 day moving average of $263.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 368.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $6,418,195 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 134,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

