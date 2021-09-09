MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $977,921.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and $977,921.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00062036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00132166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00188418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.51 or 0.07420400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,992.24 or 1.00071868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.85 or 0.00772709 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,945,628,104 coins and its circulating supply is 2,775,401,118 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

