Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.04

Shares of Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

