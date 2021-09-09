Metronome Price Down 12.7% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00009570 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $53.95 million and $18,160.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00064727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00189143 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.81 or 0.07367937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,573.91 or 0.99875597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $388.44 or 0.00832994 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,375,852 coins and its circulating supply is 12,089,478 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

