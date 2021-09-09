MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading 8.4% Higher

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.12. 84,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 41,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64.

