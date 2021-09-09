Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after buying an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 2,714,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.40 and its 200 day moving average is $262.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

