Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61,785 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,009,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $273,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 258,587 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

MSFT opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.