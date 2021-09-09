Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) versus Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Head to Head Contrast

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Cellcom Israel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $4.17 billion 0.92 -$344.00 million ($2.19) -17.28 Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.42 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

Cellcom Israel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Millicom International Cellular.

Risk and Volatility

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Millicom International Cellular and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 1 2 3 0 2.33 Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Millicom International Cellular is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular -3.85% -6.88% -1.28% Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Millicom International Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats Cellcom Israel on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

