MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

NASDAQ:MIND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,947. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Capps bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dennis Patrick Morris bought 30,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 104,546 shares of company stock worth $207,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

