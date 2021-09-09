MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

Shares of MIND stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

In related news, COO Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 30,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,236. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 104,546 shares of company stock worth $207,062. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.