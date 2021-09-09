Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $388.76 or 0.00827816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $28.36 million and $42,759.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00063129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00132169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00188309 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.10 or 0.07418921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,962.37 or 0.99999961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.00773702 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,947 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

