Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.42 million-$747.42 million.

NYSE:MCW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,770. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.63.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

