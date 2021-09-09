Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.50

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 1305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.