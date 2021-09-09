Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,752 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of PENN opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

