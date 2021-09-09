Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,276 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Aramark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aramark by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

