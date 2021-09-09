Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,843 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 20.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 328.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 453,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 347,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 88.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $29.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.