Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $169,137,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Shares of BAP opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

