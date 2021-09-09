MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.