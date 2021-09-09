MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,539. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.76.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

