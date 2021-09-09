MMOCoin (MMO) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $344,708.70 and approximately $8.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

