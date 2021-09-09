Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to report sales of $15.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $27.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $4.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 264.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $57.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTEM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 133,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,820. The firm has a market cap of $352.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

