Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $381.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.95. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.