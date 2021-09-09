Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $406.00 to $418.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $388.99 and last traded at $381.71, with a volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.39.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.95. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

