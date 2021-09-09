MoonRadar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,120.00 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. MoonRadar has a total market capitalization of $268,964.63 and $4,120.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MoonRadar has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonRadar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00133018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00191289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.74 or 0.07335139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.00 or 1.00082065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00831877 BTC.

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

