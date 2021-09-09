Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BellRing Brands news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

