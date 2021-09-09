Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,014,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

