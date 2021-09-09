Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $795,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 152.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

NYSE:PZC opened at $11.06 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

