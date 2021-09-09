Morgan Stanley Increases Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $25.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNL. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of BNL stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.