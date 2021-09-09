Morgan Stanley Increases Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $25.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNL. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.
Shares of BNL stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
