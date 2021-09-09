Morgan Stanley Sells 15,892 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,892 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Ellington Financial worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFC. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 218,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.27 on Thursday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $915.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

